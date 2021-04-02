News

Customs intercepts N1bn cannabis

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted six tonnes of weeds suspected to be cannabis–that’s 6,oookg, the equivalent of 120 bags of 50kg rice.
The Western Marine Command of Customs, Lagos estimated the cannabis to have a street value of N1 billion.
It was intercepted along Lagos backwater, and believed to be the second biggest seizure in the history of the command, according to Peters Olugboyega of the Western Naval Command.

