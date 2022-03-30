Customs intercepts N3.7bn military wares, drugs from India, Hong Kong

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Mohammed Area Command (MMAC Cargo), has intercepted drones, various military wares and drugs valued at N3.7 billion smuggled from India, Hong Kong and Ethiopia. They were handed them over to various regulatory agencies yesterday. It was learnt the military wares were valued at N379.2 million, while tramadol and khat worth a combined N3.2billion and non-compliant pharmaceutical products were valued at N310.24 million. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima, handed 679 sets of drones and 638 packages of various military wares to the representatives of the Nigerian Army; 108 packages of Tramadol (225mg) containing 4.49 million tablets and 78 packages of Dry Khat to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) received the 315 packages of various non-compliant pharmaceutical products.
