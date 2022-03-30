News

Customs intercepts N3.7bn military wares, drugs from India, Hong Kong

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Mohammed Area Command (MMAC Cargo), has intercepted drones, various military wares and drugs valued at N3.7 billion smuggled from India, Hong Kong and Ethiopia. They were handed them over to various regulatory agencies yesterday. It was learnt the military wares were valued at N379.2 million, while tramadol and khat worth a combined N3.2billion and non-compliant pharmaceutical products were valued at N310.24 million. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Sambo Dangaladima, handed 679 sets of drones and 638 packages of various military wares to the representatives of the Nigerian Army; 108 packages of Tramadol (225mg) containing 4.49 million tablets and 78 packages of Dry Khat to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) received the 315 packages of various non-compliant pharmaceutical products.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court Judgements: Ganduje advises judges, lawyers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has advised lawyers and judges to always conduct their duties within the premise of their conscience. Ganduje stated that access to justice is only feasible if the body of lawyers and benchers resort to allowing their conscience to prevail in all matters relating to the dispensation of justice.   Speaking […]
News

NCDC confirms 148 fresh cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the second day in a row, no new death as a result of the coronavirus was recorded on Thursday, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,116. However, Nigeria’s daily count of recoveries hit a major low with 31 patients discharged in 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new […]
News

Court Verdict: PDP names Igariwey, Udeogu as Ebonyi gov, deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Auja

 …asks INEC to conduct bye-election in 17 constituencies The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a serving member of the House of Representatives, Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement to David Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor while Mr Fred Udeogu will replace Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor. Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, as well as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica