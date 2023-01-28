News

Customs intercepts N41.85bn contraband at Tincan Port, arrests 60 smugglers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island command, has intercepted 206,000 pieces of finished matchet, 1,048 cartons of Tilda basmati rice and other seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N41.85 billion at Tincan Island Port. Some of the seizures are 2,594 pieces of ammunition and 20 pieces of Arms comprising of 1 Pistol with 611090 (S/W) model JCP 40mm, 1 Used Co2 Air Pistol with accessories cal 117(4.5m)BM, 1 Marksman repeater pistol, & Mace pepper gun and 10 suspected arms of various types.

Also, the command generated over N574 billion as revenue in 2022 at the Tin Can Island Command, a figure which represents 16.33% increase when compared to the previous year’s revenue collection. The Area Comptroller of the command, Adekunle Oloyede, explained that the continuous stakeholder engagements and collaboration with all sister governments enabled the command to sniff out improper declarations as well as offending items as seizures. Oloyede explained that about 60 suspects were arrested and later granted administrative bail in connection with the seizures during the year, while the command has eight cases pending in court. He said: “The seizures comprise; 763 pkgs of Colorado (Cannabis Sativa) weighing with a street market value of N714,600,000 given by the NDLEA, 5 x 40 containers of used motor tyre (5050 pistes), 1,150 bales of second hand clothing, 1,190 Cartons of 20per Cartons of possuem bromate and baking powder, 11,392 cartons of 1,200 per carton Armcol Injection Chiproquine Phosphate 322.5mg/5ml (IV and IM), 206,000 pieces of finished matchets, 1383 cartons of 50 rolls per

 

Our Reporters

