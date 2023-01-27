News

Customs intercepts N41.85bn contraband at Tincan Port, arrests 60 smugglers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

•206,000 matchets, 2,594 rounds of ammunition, 20 arms also apprehended

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island command has intercepted 206,000 pieces of finished matchets, 1,048 cartons of Tilde basmatic rice and other seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N41.85billuin at the port.
Some of the seizures are 2,594 rounds of ammunition and 20 pieces of arms comprising of 1 pistol with 611090 (S/W) model JCP 40mm, 1 used Co2 air pistol with accessories cal 117(4.5m) BM, 1 marksman repeater pistol, & mace pepper gun and 10 suspected arms of various types.
Also, the command generated over N574billion as revenue in 2022 at the Tin Can Island Command, a figure which represents 16.33% increase when compared to the previous year’s revenue collection.
The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede explained that the continuous stakeholder engagements and collaboration with all sister government enabled the command to sniff out improper declarations as well as offending items as seizures.
Oloyede explained that about 60 suspects were arrested and later granted administrative bail in connection with the seizures during the year, while the command has 8 cases pending in court.

 

Our Reporters

