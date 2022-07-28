Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts N7.4bn contraband, arrests 4 smugglers

The Comptroller-General of Customs’ Strike Force Team, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted N7.4 billion worth of contraband within four weeks. The team noted that four smugglers have been arrested in connection with some of the items.

The Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller Mohammed Yusuf, said yesterday that his men were able to seize over 8,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kilogrammes each, equivalent of 13 trucks, 1×40 feet container of Tramadol, Sildenafil citrate and 1,613 bottles of 100ml Codeine, Other seizures, he said are 1,079 bales of secondhand clothing, 3,695 pieces of used tyres, 966 slabs of donkey skin, 77,760 pairs of new ladies shoes, 5,250 pairs of used shoes, 197 logs of wood. Yusuf said: “The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7,432,596,075, with four arrested suspects in connection with some of the seizures during the period under review.”

The deputy comptroller noted that through the service’s meticulous checks on import documents, his men were able to recover the sum of N3.14billion through issuance of demand notices, saying this was done sequel to discoveries of short payment of duties within the period of six months. He explained that this amount would have been lost if not because of vigilance and uncompromising disposition of the officers while discharging their duties. Yusuf added: “Within the same period in 2021, a total collection of N1,808,316,391 was made, which shows an increase of N1,332,242,208 representing 73per cent of revenue increase.

According to DC Yusuf, the anti smuggling operation was recharged against perpetrators of illegalities saying genuine business persons should go about their activities without worries. He added: “Our operational capacity received a big boost with additional new Toyota Hilux vehicles from the Comptroller- General of Customs, which provided support for suppressing smuggling, prevent revenue loss, protects environmental degradation, unlawful wildlife poaching and in all, protect the national economy.

 

