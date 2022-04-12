News

Customs introduces 0% concession on CKD importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that bonafide assemblers importing Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) parts are to enjoy a concession of zero per cent and 10 per cent duty rate respectively.

 

Also, it said those within ECOWAS would enjoy five per cent and 10 per cent duty rate respectively. The service’s Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, a deputy comptroller, explained that NCS had migrated from the old version of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (2017- 2021) to the new version (2022- 2026).

 

He noted that this was in line with WCO five  years review of the nomenclature. Bomodi said: “The contracting parties are expected to adopt the review based on regional considerations and national economic policy.

 

“The nation has adopted all tariff lines with few adjustments in the extant CET. As allowed for in Annex II of the 2022-2026 CET edition, and in line with the Finance Act and the National Automotive policy, NCS has retained a duty rate of 20 per cent for used vehicles as was transmitted by ECOWAS with a NAC levy of 15 per cent.”

 

“New vehicles will also pay a duty of 20per cent with a NAC levy of 20per cent as directed in Federal Ministry of Finance letter ref. no. HMF BNP/NCS/ CET/4/2022 of April 7, 2022

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

