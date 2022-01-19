News

Customs introduces new valuation system for imported vehicles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

A new valuation system, Vehicle I d e n t i f i c at i o n Number (VIN), has been introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the purpose of allocating standard values to all imported vehicles coming into the country. The new valuation system is for both used and new vehicles coming to the country through the seaports. With the new system, Customs will be able to automatically determine the value of import duty that an importer would pay after the vehicle has passed through a dedicated scanning machine.

The service explained that the automated system would aid the valua-tion of imported vehicles entering into the country through all Nigeria’s approved entering points. According to an Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, ICT/Modernisation, Saidu Galadima, who gave an insight into the VIN on the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN), the idea behind the develop ment of the VIN was to address the agitation of clearing agents and other port users, who had been calling for a standardised valuation system in the country.

He noted the system uses artificial intelligence to allocate appropriate value and taxes to vehicles using the Vehicle Identification Number. Galadima explained: “The only thing Customs needs from the importer or his agent is the Vehicle Identification Number, and the system will automatically evaluate based on the available data across the world. It will bring out all data regarding the vehicle including the make, the model, and the year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Open schools now, Imo group tells Uzodimma

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A group, League of Imo State Professionals, yesterday urged Governor Hope Uzodima to reopen public schools in order to save the children from losing the entire academic year. The group, an umbrella association of Imo State indigenous professionals based in Anambra State made the call at the end of its emergency meeting held in Awka. […]
News

FG to network providers: Stop NIN ₦20 retrieval charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect. Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the order in a statement issued on Friday. “The Minister’s directive which takes immediate effect is an intervention aimed at […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria to join FATF to curb terrorism financing

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal Government is set to join membership of the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.   This is in a bid to address the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.   The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica