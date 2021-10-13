News Top Stories

Customs issues 14-day final notice to private jet owners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued Demand Notices ( DNs) to private jet owners in the country to regularise import and operational documents with its Tariff and Trade Department. The notice covers a 14-day ultimatum time lag failing which the assets risk being impounded. The Public Relations Officer of the Customs, Comptroller Joseph Attah, conveyed customs’ postion to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Attah said the Service had already issued demand notices to all those concerned and expects to rake in billions of naira once they close detected gaps Attah justified customs’ action, which he said was driven by the need to promote national security and recover trapped revenue of the government in various private jet owners’ coffers, who evaded duties and other statutory charges. He recalled that the verification exercise took place between June 17 and August 6 2021 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the Service.

“Within the stipulated period, 86 private jets/aircraft operators showed up for the exercise and presented the relevant documents for verification. Of this number, 57 were verified as commercial charter operators, and were duly cleared for operations.

“Twenty nine other private jets/aircrafts were found liable for payment of Customs duty. Their values were assessed, and the appropriate demand notices issued to their owners for the payment of outstanding duties.”However, 62 other private jet/aircrafts whose registration numbers were duly obtained from the appropriate authority were not verified because their owners or designated representatives made no presentations to Customs that could help determine their status. “To this effect, all 57 commercial charter jet/aircraft operators who presented their documents for verification are requested to come forward to the Tariff and Trade department of the Nigeria Customs. “All 29 private jet/aircraft owners and or their representatives who have been issued with demand notices have been given 14 days from October 11, 2021 to collect and make payments to the designated Federal Government accounts after which they will be issued with Aircraft Clearance Certificates,” Attah explained.

Our Reporters

