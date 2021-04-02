Customs lauds Guinness’ efforts on tax remittances

The Customs Area Controller, Lagos Industrial Area Command of the Nigeria Custom Services (NCS), Compt. M. A Shaahu, and her delegation during a working visit to Guinness Nigeria Plc, lauded the efforts of the company in prompt tax remittances over the years. The familiarisation call, aimed at strengthening the existing collaborations between the two organisations, held at the company’s head office in Lagos. According to Shaahu, NCS is keen on ensuring that Guinness Nigeria’s strong compliance and unrelenting efforts towards prompt tax remittances and other statutory obligations to the NCS is sustained. “Your organisation is a serious contributor to the country’s excise duty and this visit is paramount for us to be able to better see how things are done. It is just to ensure that Customs procedures are maintained in your organisation.

“We also want to ensure you understand how to adhere to the new policy on Raw Material Register,” she stated. While receiving the NCS delegation, Guinness Nigeria Plc. Corporate Relations Director and Company Secretary, Rotimi Odusola, noted that the visit was timely as it further gives both organisations an opportunity to share workable solutions and global best practices while proffering better ways of collectively achieving set objectives despite the challenges that the recent pandemic had engendered in the business community and the world at large in the last few months.

“With every visit of the Nigeria Customs Command to our business, our working relationship keeps getting better as we also strictly adhere to our values of ensuring we act sensitively with the highest standards of integrity and social responsibility with all our stakeholders”, Odusola added. “As a business, we are ethical in the manner in which we do our business and we also go by a very strict code of business conduct that guides our behaviours and actions as we conduct our business in accordance with all relevant laws and regulations, especially in accordance with regulations that institutions such as the Nigerian Customs has put in place,” he noted. He also expressed the company’s continued support towards Federal Government’s efforts at making the business environment more conducive for growing the economy while assuring that Guinness Nigeria would continue to be a corporate citizen that is law-abiding. Shaahu also commended Guinness Nigeria for its sustained production efficiency, and good health and safety protocols in place at the facility as well as its remarkable strides in diversity and inclusion. “We also appreciate all your contributions towards the social, economic and educational sectors of the economy,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...