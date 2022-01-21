Customs launches 18 patrol boats to fight smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has inaugurated 18 creeks patrol boats to fight smuggling and other illegal trade. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said at the inauguration of the vessels in Port Harcourt the boats consisted of nine logistic support boats and nine gunboats.

He said: “The addition of these boats to the service marine arsenal at a time when more smugglers are running away from the heat on land to water is simply the right thing to do. This, no doubt, marks the beginning of a renewed offensive against those who choose creeks and waterways as safe haven for illegal trade.

“In line with the Executive Order on Local Content of 2017, the NCS tapped into the ingenuity of a Nigerian company, SEWA, to design, construct and build these edifices. These boats are not only built with our weather and circumstances in mind, but they can also compete with similar ones built anywhere in the world.”

