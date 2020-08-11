News Top Stories

Customs limits e-auction to TIN carriers

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that only persons with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would have access to log in and bid for auctioned items of their choice. Its Public Relations Officers, Joseph Attah, a deputy comptroller, said in a statement that the service had re-engineered its e-auction process.

 

Attah noted that the bidding period for every week would be limited to 48 hours, beginning from Monday 12 noon to Wednesday 12 noon, adding that the process was fully automated and requires no physical intervention of any kind to win.

 

He said: “The electronic portal is now open (live) for interested persons with valid TIN to log in and bid for items of their choice.” It would be recalled that the Comptroller-General of the service, Hameed Ali, introduced an eauction platform on July 3rd, 2017, which recorded little success as the banks’ e-wallet posed challenges and difficulties for bidders in making payment.

 

Only 806 vehicles were uploaded on the platform in the last phase of the auction and bought by 753 bidders, leading to revenue of N346.1 million.

