News Top Stories

Customs names 4 DCGs, 11 ACGs, promotes 2,707 officers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (BNCS) has announced the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals and 11 Assistant Comptroller Generals.

 

The board also approved the promotion of 2,707 senior officers to various ranks with effect from January 1, 2020.

 

It was learnt that the mass promotion was expected to have taken place  since 2020, while the promotion examination and interviews took place long before then, but was stalled for undisclosed reasons.

 

The service’s Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, a Deputy Comptroller, listed the appointed DCGs as Abdullahi Babani, Mohammed Boyi, Elton Edorhe and Katherine Ekekezie.

For the ACG cadre, they are: Hamza Gumi, Mohammed Abba-Kura, Saidu Galadima, Gimba Umar, Obi Ekwealor, Bede Anyanwu, Mohammed Uba Garba, Kayode Olusemire, Lena Oyama, Florence Inuk and Lami Wushishi.

 

Also, the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, Babajide Adeniyi, Anthony Udeze, Suleiman Chiroma, among others.

 

Bomodi noted: “Four DCGs, 11 ACGs, 35 Comptrollers, 64 Deputy Comptrollers, 118 Assistant Controllers, 244 Chief Superintendent of Customs, 399 Superintendent of Customs, 995 Deputy Superintendent of Customs, among others.

 

Of the 2,707 senior officers promoted, 204 are support staff.” He added that the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali had congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Port operator to launch electronic platforms for service delivery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and concessionaire of Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, is set to launch e-payment and e-billing platforms for efficient service delivery at seaport. Also, it added that with huge investment in the acquisition of more technological infrastructure, the terminal would meet the expectations […]
News Top Stories

2023: Northern govs condemns demand by Southern counterparts for presidency

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, (NSGF) yesterday rose from their emergency meeting in Kaduna, condemning what they called the attempt by their Southern counterparts to demand for the presidency in 2023.   The governors disclosed that even though some Northern governors on their own had asked  that power should shift to the South in the […]
News

JUSUN: Lagos judiciary workers begin partial resumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Lagos State began partial opening of courts, three times a week. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Judiciary staff nationwide on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding that state governments grant financial freedom to the judiciary. In a memo on April 22, Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica