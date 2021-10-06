Customs names 4 DCGs, 11 ACGs, promotes 2,707 officers

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (BNCS) has announced the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals and 11 Assistant Comptroller Generals.

The board also approved the promotion of 2,707 senior officers to various ranks with effect from January 1, 2020.

It was learnt that the mass promotion was expected to have taken place since 2020, while the promotion examination and interviews took place long before then, but was stalled for undisclosed reasons.

The service’s Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, a Deputy Comptroller, listed the appointed DCGs as Abdullahi Babani, Mohammed Boyi, Elton Edorhe and Katherine Ekekezie.

For the ACG cadre, they are: Hamza Gumi, Mohammed Abba-Kura, Saidu Galadima, Gimba Umar, Obi Ekwealor, Bede Anyanwu, Mohammed Uba Garba, Kayode Olusemire, Lena Oyama, Florence Inuk and Lami Wushishi.

Also, the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, Babajide Adeniyi, Anthony Udeze, Suleiman Chiroma, among others.

Bomodi noted: “Four DCGs, 11 ACGs, 35 Comptrollers, 64 Deputy Comptrollers, 118 Assistant Controllers, 244 Chief Superintendent of Customs, 399 Superintendent of Customs, 995 Deputy Superintendent of Customs, among others.

Of the 2,707 senior officers promoted, 204 are support staff.” He added that the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali had congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers.

