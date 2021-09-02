Customs, NDLEA, DSS uncover hard drugs in Apapa

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Department of State Service (DSS) have uncovered and seized Captagon Pills, a hard drug concealed inside cylinder of an imported machine in Apapa Port of Lagos.

One person has been arrested in connection with the drug, while further examination and counting were ongoing before more details will be unveiled The service noted that the drug has been linked as one of the most notorious stimulant being taken by insurgents in the ISIS battle and other Middle East unrest.

The discovery, which was disclosed yesterday night was made in a joint operation by the three services that lasted for about a week following intelligence and painstaking dismantling of the machine involved deployed service personnel and sniffer dogs Public Relations Officer of Apapa Area Command of NCS, A Usman, a deputy superintendent of Customs said in a statement that security sources at the port said the seizure was a fallout of renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port related lawlessness

Like this: Like Loading...