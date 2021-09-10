News

Customs, NDLEA intercept container of banned codeine

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Command and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large quantities of codeine syrup in a 1×40 feet container marked MSCU 1751320, during a routine examination. Acting on intelligence, NDLEA officials who had been on their radar notified the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Abdullah Musa, of their suspicion that the container was laden with concealed hard drugs. Following the development, a statement by the spokesman of the command, Uche Ejesieme, said the area controller directed that the container be transferred to the enforcement unit of the command on September 6, 2021, where a 100 per cent physical examination was carried out. It was revealed that the container contained the following items; 1,506 cartons of Barcadine codeine (100 bottles per carton of 100ml) each; 189 cartons of 100 pieces per carton of really extra (pain and fever tablets); 47 cartons of 6 packs of 3pieces each.

He explained: “Sequel to this, the said container was impounded and will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in line with section 169 of the Customs and Excise Management Act cap C45 Laws of the Federal Republic, 2004, as amended. “It is instructive to reiterate that the renewed and strengthened partnership with sister agencies at the port has continually yield-ed expected results and the command will leverage on that to decimate the activities of these criminal gangs and their supply chain.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari to Service Chiefs: Rejig operational strategies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays clampdown on drug peddlers, consumers President Muhammadu Buahri has ordered the service chiefs to review their strategies in terms of operations and intelligence gathering in view of the deteriorating security situation across the country. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed this after a meeting of the security chiefs with the […]
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]
News

Zulum gives N624m scholarship lifeline to 23,776 students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N624.3 million for the payment of scholarship to 23,776 residents of the state in 49 tertiary institutions across the country.   Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said payments to students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica