Customs, NDLEA intercept container of banned codeine

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Command and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large quantities of codeine syrup in a 1×40 feet container marked MSCU 1751320, during a routine examination. Acting on intelligence, NDLEA officials who had been on their radar notified the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Abdullah Musa, of their suspicion that the container was laden with concealed hard drugs. Following the development, a statement by the spokesman of the command, Uche Ejesieme, said the area controller directed that the container be transferred to the enforcement unit of the command on September 6, 2021, where a 100 per cent physical examination was carried out. It was revealed that the container contained the following items; 1,506 cartons of Barcadine codeine (100 bottles per carton of 100ml) each; 189 cartons of 100 pieces per carton of really extra (pain and fever tablets); 47 cartons of 6 packs of 3pieces each.

He explained: “Sequel to this, the said container was impounded and will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in line with section 169 of the Customs and Excise Management Act cap C45 Laws of the Federal Republic, 2004, as amended. “It is instructive to reiterate that the renewed and strengthened partnership with sister agencies at the port has continually yield-ed expected results and the command will leverage on that to decimate the activities of these criminal gangs and their supply chain.”

