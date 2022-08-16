Customs, NDLEA synergise to curb drug smuggling

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has partnered with National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ensure that illicit drugs do not find their ways into Nigeria.

The Acting Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, Acting. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said that cannabis sativa was a substance widely used by criminals, kidnappers, bandits and even Boko Haram, noting that they use the substance to carry out dastard acts.

He explained: “We are completely resolute to ensure continuous synergy, I am putting it across to you today that the synergy will be completely resounded.” Ejibunu stressed that the service had handed over a total of 3,851 kilogrammes of Indian hemp worth N308 million to NDLEA.

He explained that two suspects, Ebuka Mbamalu and Iruka Chita, were arrested in connection with the cannabis along Ogere- Ilaro expressway. According to him, the two suspects had, however, been handed over to NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution, saying they were in possession of 627.0kg and 80 parcels of Cannabis Sativa respectively.

The State Commander of the agency, Callys Alumona, appreciated the collaboration between the service and NDLEA. Alumina, who was represented by the Deputy Commander, Operations and Intelligence, Lagos State Command, NDLEA, Mr Augustine Yusuf, said the synergy between the two agencies will stop cross border illegal trade and importation of illicit drugs.

He said: “Our motive and action have been so clear and it is to let everyone say no to drugs and we have been doing our best by enlightening the public, which is evident under the leadership of the current chairman of NDLEA to intensify drug abuse control.

“We have put in place a grand strategy, which is called War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and we are taking it to the grassroots so that more people will be enlightened for them to make the right choices in their lives. “The Nigerian Customs Service has been wonderful.

They have been part of us since creation and they have been there as a big brother figure to us all the way. For the suspects, we will conduct investigation and those who made the arrest will avail us with useful information for possible prosecution.”

