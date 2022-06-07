Customs: Nigerians now import drinking water, arrests 8 suspects

Following its mandate to ensure the activities of smugglers are brought to the barest minimum, the Nigeria Customs Service, Niger/Kogi Area Command has seized 101 exotic cars worth millions of Naira. The command while warning smugglers and criminal elements, the Niger/Kogi Area Controller, Abubakar Mohammed Adamu said Nigerians now import drinking water. Briefing Journalists on the scorecard of the Area Command in the last three months on assumption of office in Minna yesterday, Controller Adamu said the command was able to seize various items ranging from cars, rugs, foreign rice and other food items including drinking water. When asked if Nigerians now smuggle drinking water into the country, the Controller said “yes, as you can see there are foreign drinking (bottled) water among the items.” Displayed among the items are 19 packs of 24 bottles each of water seized by the Command alongside 40 cartons of foreign wine. He added that “in the area of anti-smuggling activities during the period under review, the command has been able to record seizures and detention of exotic cars and other vehicles totaling 101 units of different makes. “140 rolls (larger size) of foreign rugs, 50 bale of second hand clothing, 22 cartons of spaghetti, 100 packs of plum peeled tomatoes, 100 cartons of mushroom pieces and stems, 300 packs of Heinz beans. “88 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, 30 cartons of Heinz vinegar; 38 cartons of basmati rice, 23 cartons of salad cream, 23 cartons of cookies of various kinds, 18 packs of Nescafe.” He added that 920 kegs of 25 litres each (23,000) of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), 200 pieces of used tyres were seized by the Command.

