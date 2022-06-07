Metro & Crime

Customs: Nigerians now import drinking water, arrests 8 suspects

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Following its mandate to ensure the activities of smugglers are brought to the barest minimum, the Nigeria Customs Service, Niger/Kogi Area Command has seized 101 exotic cars worth millions of Naira. The command while warning smugglers and criminal  elements, the Niger/Kogi Area Controller, Abubakar Mohammed Adamu said Nigerians now import drinking water. Briefing Journalists on the scorecard of the Area Command in the last three months on assumption of office in Minna yesterday, Controller Adamu said the command was able to seize various items ranging from cars, rugs, foreign rice and other food items including drinking water. When asked if Nigerians now smuggle drinking water into the country, the Controller said “yes, as you can see there are foreign drinking (bottled) water among the items.” Displayed among the items are 19 packs of 24 bottles each of water seized by the Command alongside 40 cartons of foreign wine. He added that “in the area of anti-smuggling activities during the period under review, the command has been able to record seizures and detention of exotic cars and other vehicles totaling 101 units of different makes. “140 rolls (larger size) of foreign rugs, 50 bale of second hand clothing, 22 cartons of spaghetti, 100 packs of plum peeled tomatoes, 100 cartons of mushroom pieces and stems, 300 packs of Heinz beans. “88 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, 30 cartons of Heinz vinegar; 38 cartons of basmati rice, 23 cartons of salad cream, 23 cartons of cookies of various kinds, 18 packs of Nescafe.” He added that 920 kegs of 25 litres each (23,000) of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), 200 pieces of used tyres were seized by the Command.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits: Coalition backs Monguno’s non-negotiation stance

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

A coalition of Civil Society Groups (CBOs) in Kano under the auspices of Non-state Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has declared its support for the stance of the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagan Monguno (rtd) on non negotiations with bandits and other criminals. The Co-convener of the CBOs, Ibrahim Waiya made the declaration in Kano on […]

ikoyi collapsed building)
Metro & Crime

Collapsed 21-storey Lagos building: Power outage stalls coroner’s inquest

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The coroner inquest investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapsed of the 21-storey high-rise building located on GerardRoad, Ikoyi, Lagoson November 1 was yesterday stalled due to power outage at an Ikeja Special Offence Court. Thecollapsedbuilding led to the death of 46 persons, including Mr Femi Osibona, the developer and Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Ltd. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Students hire hoodlums to attack, chase teachers away from school

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Students of Community High School, Ijoun, in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Monday allegedly hired suspected hoodlums to attack and send their teachers away from the school. This is coming barely one week after students of Unity High School, Kajola, Ibooro, in the same local government reportedly contracted thugs to beat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica