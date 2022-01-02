Customs not revenue collecting agency –Farinto, VP, ANLCA

….arbitrary duties, multiple alerts by Customs will cripple economy

Dr. Kayode Farinto is the National Vice President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA). He told PAUL OGBUOKIRI in this interview that the core mandate of the Nigerian Customs Service like others across the world is not to generate revenue but to facilitate free flow of legitimate trade and protect the country from influx of unwanted and dangerous goods. He stated that the tariff Customs collects is for the same purpose, saying NCS has lost direction in its quest to meet ‘revenue targets

You recently criticized Customs over an alleged arbitrary increase of Duties. People would like to understand what really is the issue of concern in that?

The Nigeria Customs Service recently increased the duty rate for the purpose of generating the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) for import into the country. The jack up in the duty rate was without prior notice to the trading community. We need to alert our trading community in view of the happenings.

I wish to advise and inform Nigerian traders and Customs Brokers not to succumb to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) arbitrary increase on the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report. Information reaching my table indicates that the new Controller, I think he is an Acting Controller in-charge of PAAR ruling centre has directed that henceforth 1×20 footer container be jacked up to N1 million while 1×40 footer container be jacked up to N2 million as basic and this effort is in desperation on the part of the Nigeria Customs Service management to meet up with their self-imposed target irrespective of whatever you are carrying and this negates the various principles that we have.

It is going to affect our economy adversely, particularly the final consumer because that is where these goods are going to and should this continue, remember I told you about one or two weeks ago that the economy of this country is in comatose.

The very few importers who have been very patriotic in bringing containers into this country should not be arm-twisted or killed by way of slamming illegal and arbitrary jacked up duty on them.

What the Customs are doing in recent times by issuing this kind of arbitrary jacked up duty on Pre-Arrival Assessment Report negates the Act 20 of 2003 which is a domesticated law in Nigeria.

This is under the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT). We call it Article 7. There are six principles for which we can arrive at a value.

If you are querying my transactional value, there are other six principles which must be followed sequentially. But where a Customs Service Management is resorting to using market value just desperately to make sure that they meet up with their revenue collection target, I think this will not help the economy of this country.

So, we have a responsibility as Customs Licensed Brokers and leaders in the industry to raise this issue, so that the Federal Ministry of Finance can wake up to its responsibility of charting the way forward on the fiscal side of the economy. The core mandate of Nigerian Customs Service is not revenue collection.

So, the government has no business giving it revenue targets and it in turn gives itself its own revenue target yearly. The tariff it collects is even in furtherance of its core mandate, which is facilitation of legitimate trade and protection of the country against the influx of unwanted and dangerous goods.

But what you hear today from all the Area Controllers and even the special task forces set up to fight smuggling is we have surpassed revenue target this or revenue target. Nobody tells you about trade increasing by this or that percentage or smuggling falling by so and so percentage. The economy cannot grow if we continue like this. Customs must go back to its core function.

Without prejudice to the issue you raised about the negative economic effect of the ‘arbitrarily’ increased Customs duties by NCS, the huge revenues the agency is collecting has its positives. Don’t you see this as a case of the government collecting from Nigerians with one hand and giving the same back to them with the other hand?

The issue here is what are the short, medium and long term impacts of the recent jack up of the Customs Duty on imports have on the economy and overall living condition of Nigerians and that to me, is what goes on the mind of the government when formulating its fiscal policies.

The activities of the Nigerian Customs Service is to say the least, against this main purpose of the government, which is to impact positively on the social, physical and economic well being of the people.

Despite the harsh effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business environment, NCS by its activities seems bent on destroying the nation’s ailing economy.

For selfish reasons and again, to generate revenue, the NCS continues to set up multiple task teams, who allegedly reap importers off their hard-earned money, thereby frustrating the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government at the ports.

This situation is made worse by the arbitrary charges the agency introduced and is defending vigorously. Also, delays in cargo clearance, reckless interception of containers after legitimate clearance, are among the many other ills of the Nigerian Customs Service today.

The World Bank’s logistics performance index (LPI) rating of Nigeria since the inception of Col Hammed Ali (Rtd), has continuously been bad. Nigeria’s rating in 2021 would not be favourable as NCS keeps flouting many international conventions which have been domesticated, in a bid to meet self-imposed targets via extortions.

We have a situation where the Minister of Finance is evading her statutory responsibility of putting the Customs in check to ensure that it does go against the fiscal trust of the government.

We have put up letters on several occasions to demand clarifications on certain issues as regards to import guidelines and at these occasions, the ministry failed to respond and where it does, it was unable to put NCS on its toes to abide by extant laws or directives or policies of the Federal Government.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not have any business dabbling into fiscal policies as it is doing now, which by extension has been affecting the volume of importation into the country in the negative.

It has been established that we need to rejuvenate the Federal Ministry of Finance by appointing another technocrat to move our economy forward and we need a Minister of Finance that will be able to supervise and direct the new management team of Nigeria Customs Service to be reconstituted.

The first panacea to revamping our economy is to appoint a vibrant and versatile economist as Minister of Finance because the present one cannot move our economy forward post Covid-19 pandemic.

What does the leadership of the association advice members to do concerning this arbitrary increase and multiple alerts?

We are speaking on behalf of the licensed Customs agents and association and I have been receiving a lot of complaints from members and importers.

As I talk to you now, I have received a lot of Fax and Telex messages from our Eastern and Northern brothers, where it has been confirmed that this particular Acting Controller is slamming illegitimate and arbitrary jacked up duty on the new Pre-Arrival Assessment Report issued recently and one begins to wonder why this is happening.

If you look at the PAAR ruling centre critically, there is a particular department that has to do with the issue of value and classification. If all these things are no more being followed, it only means that our Customs is not operating as professional Customs and it is our responsibility because by the virtue of our position as attorney, it is our responsibility to defend our importers and the Shippers in Nigeria, so that they will not be arm-twisted or unduly exploited and if this is not done, you and I should know that it has spiral effect on the economy of this nation.

I advise the licensed Customs agents and the importers to write a protest letter through their banks to Nigeria Customs Service whenever they discover that their duty rate as reflected in the PAAR was arbitrarily generated. If nothing is done, I want to encourage the Nigerians importers now to go for what is called Interpretation of Valuation Act 20 of 2003.

Let us begin to subject some of our laws to legal interpretation. It is because we resorted to saying that ‘God dey, God will take control’; that is why we have a Customs that is behaving and can continue to slam illegitimate duty and arm-twist Nigerian importers at will. Nigerian importers should begin to challenge some of these laws.

If you are given an arbitrary Pre-Arrival Assessment Report and you write your protest letter through your bank and it is not reviewed, please take the Nigeria Customs Service to court and if this act continues, we will not hesitate to call out our Customs Brokers and we will withdraw our services because this has gotten to the level that it is becoming unbearable.

Importers often accuse Customs officers at the ports of converting to private use sizable quantities of their goods in the name of samples. What is your reaction to this?

In the first instance, why should the Customs Officials take samples? What for when they are not SON or NAFDAC that need such samples for testing at their laboratories? If such samples should be taken at all for whatever purpose, it must be tagged ‘returnable samples’ in the new Customs law.

We have got to a situation where every unit of Customs would like to pick samples of goods being cleared from the ports.

For example, Valuation, CIU, the man that eventually does the releasing has a unit and the DC Enforcement also has one; by the time the consignment is released, we are delivering two-third of the container or half of the container.

Over seven units of Customs collect samples and this affects the importer’s investment. We are saying that once a Customs officer picks a sample during the examination, it should be described as ‘returnable samples’, so that we can end the unpalatable trend which sees an importer’s consignment shared like he is ‘Father Christmas’.

The governing council of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), has robust membership drawn from the private and public sectors but that is not the same story with the board of the Nigerian Customs Service. How do you see this arrangement?

There is a need for a practicing freight forwarder to represent the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) on the Governing Board of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) because the freight forwarding community is the second half of the Customs operation.

We looked at the CRFFN Governing Council, which comprises over 30 members. 17 members are appointed from the Federal Ministry of Transport, Finance Ministry and other government appointees and chambers of commerce.

So, for efficiency of the Customs Board, it needs representation from CRFFN and if CRFFN would have to select two members as representatives on the Customs board, we are saying that these representatives should be practicing freight forwarders.

