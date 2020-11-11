Customs officer kills father of four in Kebbi

A Customs officer has reportedly shot dead a 40-year-old driver, Abdulrman Sani Bunza, in Jamba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Abdulrman’s family yesterday called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure justice for the victim. His father, Muhammad Sani Bunza, told journalists that members of the family were ready to fight for their right. According to him, it was the third time this was happening within two months. Muhammad said his son was on his way to the farm when he met the Customs men arguing with some people.

According to him, while the deceased was trying to meditate, a Customs officer identified as Tanko shot Abdulrman three times. He said: “The incident occurred at Figila in Kamba Local Government Area when my son left Bunza for his farm and met his sudden end.”

Abdulrman left two wives and four children. He has been buried according to Islamic rite. But the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in charge of Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Magaji Ebel Mailafiya, said the NCS was yet to receive the report.

