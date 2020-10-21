Customs officer, three others killed in Ogun, Edo

F

our people, among them a Customs officer, lost their lives yesterday during the #EndSARS protests in parts of Ogun and Edo states.

Two people were killed in each of the states.

An officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and a protester were killed in a clash between Customs and #EndSARS protesters on Owode-Idiroko Road in Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that one of the officers attached to the Ogun Area Command I of the NCS, was injured in the attack.

Residents of border communities had used the window of the ongoing protest to demand an end to the incessant killings by operatives of the NSC.

A witness said a bullet fired by one of the Customs officers while chasing suspected smugglers hit a yet-to-be-identified protester and he died immediately.

Angered by the incident, the youth reportedly attacked the NCS officers with sticks. They killed one and injured another.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state NCS Command, Hammed Oloyede, described the development as a provoked and planned attack.

He added that the Customs officers were attacked at the patrol base by hoodlums.

Oloyede confirmed that an officer was killed while another was injured.

He, however, denied death of a protester.

The PRO regretted that contrary to the insinuations the officers were not on patrol, as the hoodlums stormed the base with Dane guns and other weapons.

He said: “They are hoodlums. I can’t call them protesters. They attacked our men at their patrol base. They were armed with Dane guns and other dangerous weapons.

“One of our officers was killed and another one injured.”

When asked to confirm the death of a protester, he responded that it was a lie.

He said: “No protester was killed. If they insist, let them send the picture of the victim.”

In Edo State, two people were killed following a clash between suspected hoodlums and policemen at the popular Santana Market on Sapele Road in Benin.

The suspects had engaged policemen who were on duty to maintain peace in the area.

Youths in parts of Benin and adjoining areas defied the state government’s 24-hour curfew following the violence which erupted on Monday during the End SARS protest.

At press time, youths gathered in groups in parts of the state capital.

They were chanting anti-government songs on Ekenwan Road, Airport Road, Sapele Road and other areas.

Ring Road, the heart of Benin, was deserted while Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ugbor, Sapele Road, among others, were peaceful with a few cab operators going about their normal businesses.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said yesterday that the command was yet to be briefed on the incident

