Customs on alert to intercept military camouflage, ammunition — Spokesperson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service has said its men are on alert at entry points to Nigeria to intercept military camouflage and other items that can be used to disrupt the general election. The Spokesperson of the service, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in (NAN) Abuja yesterday. He said the service was not relenting in its anti-smuggling effort According to him, it is not unlikely for some unethical politicians to want to play games around smuggling such dangerous items for the sake of the election. Bomodi said the enforcement process had begun to yield result. “A case in point is the report from the Murtala Muhammed Airport of arrest of people who attempted to bring in police uniforms, camou

flage, bullet proof vests and all kind of things. “So, our men are on high alert at all our entry points.” The spokesperson said the service had put in measures to track such dangerous items no matter how well concealed. “We just installed scanners in three of our major ports, Apapa, Tiincan and Onne ports. “We are using that type of technology for more tedious search of containers coming in. “All our airports will also have scanners where we can scan things that people are bringing in. “At the border locations, we have different intervention forces and we know that they have been effective. “So, we are pretty sure that we have covered all the basis for this election and beyond,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

