Customs: Over 38m litres of PMS smuggled out daily

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali, yesterday, raised the alarm that about 38 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, are released into the market daily in excess of actual national daily consumption. He queried why about 98 million litres of PMS would be released into the market daily when 60 million litres represent the actual daily consumption.

Ali spoke at an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Frame and Fiscal Strategy Paper. Reacting to questions from the lawmakers on the proposed subsidy payment for 2022 and the over N11 trillion deficit expected, he said more than half of the N11 trillion would be going for subsidy. Ali said: “I remember that last year, we spoke about this. Unfortunately, this year, we are talking about subsidy again. The over N11 trillion we are go ing to take as debt, more than half of it is going for subsidy.

“The issue is not about the smuggling of petroleum products. I have always argued this with NNPC. If we are consuming 60 million litres of PMS per day by their own computation, why would you allow the release of 98 million litres per day? If you know this is our consumption, why would you allow that release? “Scientifically, you cannot tell me that if I fill my tank today, tomorrow, I will fill the same tank with the same quantity of fuel. If I am operating a fuel station today and I go to Minna depot, lift petrol and take it to Kaduna, I may get to Kaduna in the evening and offload that fuel. There is no way I would have sold off that petrol immediately to warrant another load.”

 

