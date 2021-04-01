News

Customs patrol team impounds 13 locally-fabricated vans

Posted on

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), North Central Zone, Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday said it has made a single catch of a convoy of 13 pick-up vans carefully, technically and locally-fabricated for the purpose of smuggling activities. Revealing this during a news briefing in Ilorin, Coordinator of JBPT, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said the 13 pick-up vans were fully loaded with 50kg of foreign par boiled rice. He said: “The 13 vehicles arrested carried a total of 1,040 bags of 50kg (almost two trailers) of foreign par boiled rice classifiable under chapter 1006 of Common External Tariff with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N19, 448,000.” The coordinator further disclosed that within the space of 18 days, the JBPT recorded 43 seizures from Mokwa-Jebba, Gwanara, Okuta and other axis of the sector, including 23 used vehicles, 1,274 bags of foreign par boiled rice, one locallymade gun, a pistol and eight cartridges.

