Customs processes N132.45bn exports at Tin Can port terminal

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ports and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) Command, has handled 199,487 metric tonnes of export goods with a total of Free on Board (FoB) value of N132.45 billion. Also, the command said it generated a total of N224.470 billion revenue; which represents about 49 per cent of the N238.224 billion set for 2020, adopted by the command in 2021.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Festus Okun, explained this in Lagos that the revenue collected shows an increase of N35.122 billion when compared with the total N189.347 billion revenue generated in the previous year, which represents an increase of 19 per cent. Also, he said the service made some seizures in the year under review, adding that the seizure comprised of four containers (3x40ft & 1x20ft), which were found to contain bags of rice, vegetable oil, drinks, vehicles, pharmaceutical product, among others, with a duty paid value of N55.529 million.

The comptroller also noted that the seizures were carried out because the importations were done in contravention of extant laws, adding that vegetable oil is listed under Schedule III of the Common External Tariff (CET) Prohibition (Trade). He said the poor state of access roads to the port and the accompanying gridlock mpacted negatively on the turn-around time for the movement of cargo outside the port, and the movement of export cargo into the port. The comptroller added that movement of officers and other stakeholders were largely affected, leading to loss of man-hours.

