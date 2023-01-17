Metro & Crime

Customs processes N522.1bn exports in 2022 at Onne Port

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State processed a total of 1.09 million metric tonnes of goods with a total Free on Board (FOB) value of $1.27billion (N522.1billion) at N411.7 per dollar in 2022. Also, a total of N2.71billion was  recorded for Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), which is higher when compared with year 2021 record of N881million.

According to the Spokesman of the command, Lomba Benjamin, a superintendent, the command generatedN242billion from dutypaidon imported goods in the year. He explained that the amount generated was N54.42billion higher  than the 2021 revenue generation and N123.13billion over the sum generated in 2020.

The spokesman added that NCS made 50 seizures with a duty paid value of N1.76billion, saying that 12,560 cartons of tomatoes paste with duty paid value of N137,62million were made in the period.

Lomba listed other seizures as 1,665 cartons of pharmaceutical products with duty paid value of N338 million; 3,768 bales of textiles fabrics with duty paid value of N475.8 million; 2,100 gallons of 25 litresvegetableoilwithdutypaidvalueof N66.55million; 4,409cartonsof soap/detergent with duty paid valuesof N159.66million; 1,054cartons of tobacco and cigarette with duty paid value of N76.,08million; 10,462 pieces of used tyres with duty paid value of N94,645,081.00 and nine used vehicles with duty paid value of N71.86million.

Lomba said: “It is pertinent to note that the 2022 revenue generated represents a 28.3per cent increase against what we generated in2021and 59per centincreaseover revenue generated in year 2020.

“Thecommandrevenuegeneration profile has continued to be on the rise annually due to the ongoing reforms in the command some of which includes: Robust stakeholder sensitisation, resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance; strict enforcement of extant guidelines; increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above self and strategic deployment of officers to various duty post.

“The command recorded remarkableachievementsinthearea of trade facilitation, security and welfare notable among these are commissioning of ultra-modern mobile scanner; upgrading and installation of 24 hours CCTV network cameras within and around our Government warehouses; building of security watch tower in the government warehouse environment; upgrading of the Customs Clinic in Ebubu barracks and installation of modern clinical equipment and renovation of our old Customs Processing Centre (CPC) to 100 sitting capacity modern Conference room.

 

