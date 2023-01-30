Customs processes N654.6bn non-oil exports in 3 ports

No fewer than 7.67million tonnes of non-oil exports valued at N654.6billion ($1.59billion) were processed by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Nigerian three ports in 2022. Some of the exports- steel bars, agricultural produce such hibiscus, sesame seeds, cocoa, cashew nuts, ginger were processed at ₦411.7 per dollar in 2022 by three Customs commands at Apapa Port, Tincan Island’s Port and Terminal Multi-service Limited (PTML) and Onne Port Area II. Findings from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s data revealed that Onne Port, Area II Command processed 1.09million tonnes with a total Free on Board (FoB) valued at $1.27billion (₦522.1billion), while PTML command facilitated $249.4million exports of 178,572 metric tonnes and Apapa command, 6.4million metric tonnes of exports worth $68.5million in one year.

Also, a total of ₦2.71billion was recorded for Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) by the command in the period. At the Apapa Command, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, who was recently promoted as assistant comptroller general, noted that non-oil export facilitated through the Lagos Port Complex was 6.4million metric tonnes. It would be recalled that in the first six months of the year, 3.52million tonnes of export cargoes valued at N484.3billion were also processed from the three ports.

The NCS data revealed a total of 876,775.60 metric tonnes with $495.38million (N297.23billion) free on board (FOB) and Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N1.08 billion were processed by the Onne Port, Area II Command. The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, explained that the 2022 export statistics, which was over 150 per cent increase in value, was an improvement on the 2021 figures, adding that it was a fallout of trade facilitation strategies. According to him, in June 2021, the Command processed 331,356.40 metric tonnes with Free on Board (FOB) value of $141.42million (N84.85billion) with NESS value of N260.15 million.

The comptroller added that the service had brought to the knowledge of port users that there was a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) approved by Federal Government at Onne Port. Mohammed added that DEW provided further opportunities for exporters to process and package their exports including packaging while enjoying the seamlessness of export cargo warehouse in Onne directly to vessels. He noted that due diligence by regulatory and government agencies functions, including Customs examination were conducted in the DEW facility. Mohammed described the DEW facility as a one stop shop put in place by the Federal Government to promote and encourage export trade, which the command had aligned with ahead of its full take off.

Also, the Tincan Island Port recorded an outward throughput in export cargo of 138, 245.50 metric tonnes, representing an increase by 73 per cent from 100, 500metric tonnes recorded in 2022. The Customs Area Controller in charge of the TinCan Island Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyode said: “With a Free on Board of N100. 45billion this represents an increase of 69 per cent from N66. 29billion recorded in the fiscal year of 2021. Yusuf explained that the Apapa Command facilitated export of non-oil commodities with about 2.5million metric tonnes above 540 metric tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, stressing that the Free on Board (FOB) value of the exported items, which included steel bars, agricultural and mineral products, also rose from $1.6million in 2021 to $138million in 2022. Yusuf said: “The Federal Government policy and export incentive schemes have played vital roles in boosting export trade in Nigeria and we in Customs are making sure that export trade that is not under the prohibition list is being facilitated.”

He explained that the command recorded a boom in the export of non-oil commodities in 2021 with about 110 per cent increase in tonnage above the figure of the year 2020. The comptroller added: “Statistics from the export unit shows that goods with a total tonnage of about 5.38million tonnes were exported in the year 2021 as against 1.3million tonnes exported in 2020. According to him, “in line with the Federal Government’s diversification of the economy in non-oil export, the command recorded a total of $68.5 million Free onboard value with a naira equivalent of N28.2 billion of non- oil commodities with a total tonnage of 6.4 million metric tonnes exported through Apapa port.

