Customs processes N810.6bn exports at borders, ports

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has processed 13.2 million tonnes of exports valued at N810.6billion between January 2021 and March 2023 at the four sea- ports and border. Export statistic from the service indicated the between January and March, 2023, both Lagos Port, Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited in Tin-can Island Port and Seme Bor- der processed 188,682.13 tonnes of exports.

The statistics revealed that Seme Border processed 40,096.47 metric tonnes of ex- port, while Apapa Command of the service was 110,448 metric tonnes and PTML, Tincan Port, 38,137.66 metric tonnes in first three months of the year. The Customs Area Controller (CAC) in charge of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Baba Mohammed, explained that the command processed agricultural goods such as sesame seeds, ginger, hibiscus, mineral resources, steel ingot and others with a total tonnage of 110,448 metric tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. He added that statistics from the export goods worth N70.2billion, an equivalent to Free on Board (FOB) value of $159.8million.

Also, at Seme Border, the Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi explained that the command had in the first quar- ter of 2023 facilitated the move- ment of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) of 425 Trucks with fees amounting to N314.7million and 412 bag- gage declarations with duty amounting to N58. 8million.

Nnadi stressed: “For export, 1,243 trucks bearing 40,096.47 metric tonnes of made in Nige- ria cargoes declared on 165 Sin- gle Administrative Documents (SAD) with Free On Board val- ue of N4.29billion and Nation- al Export Supervision Scheme Fees of N21.5billion. “During the same period in 2022, 3,006 trucks bearing

116,053.9 metric tonnes of car- go with FOB value of N6,597, 506, 993.28 with NESS Fee of N32, 989,006.16 was recorded. Regrettably there is a shortfall in export to the tune of 75,000 metric tonnes of cargoes due to competition between Dangote Cement and competitors in the cement market at Togo. The economic policy of the Republic of Benin who charge fees on goods in transit to Nigeria constitute tariff barriers to trade along the corridor.”

Also, at PTML, a total of 1,932 containers were processed through the terminal weighing 38,137.66 metric tonnes with free on board (FOB) value of $48million. The Controller of the com- mand, Comptroller Ali Ibrahim said that amount in dollar was equivalent to N20.27billion at exchange rate of N422.3 to $1. He noted: “Exported items through the command include cocoa beans, sesame seeds, hibiscus flower, dried ginger, noodles, beverages, cosmetics and others.”

In 2022, some 7.67million tonnes of non- oil export goods valued at N654.6billion ($1.59billion) were processed) in the Nigerian three ports by the service. Also, goods with a total tonnage of about 5.38million tonnes were exported in the year 2021.

The command said that steel bars, agricultural produce such hibiscus, sesame seeds, cocoa, cashew nuts, ginger were processed at N411.7 per dollar in 2022 at Lagos Port, Tincan Island’s Port and Terminal Multi-service Limited (PTML) and Onne Port Area II by four commands. According to NCS’s data, Onne Port, Area II command processed 1.09million tonnes with a total Free on Board (FoB) valued at $1.27billion (N522.1billion), while PTML command facilitated $249.4million exports of 178,572 metric tonnes and Apapa command, 6.4million metric tonnes of exports worth $68.5million in one.

