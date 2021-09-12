Business

Customs promoting capital flight, licensing foreign clearing firms –ANLCA

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

•But you’re obstructing 100% Cargo Examinations –Customs

 

The Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA) has accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of promoting capital flight and creating unemployment in Nigeria by going against set down rules to license foreign companies to do clearing of cargoes in the Nigerian port industry, a function reserved for Nigerians alone.

 

Vice President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto raised the alarm during a recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association in Lagos. Dr Farinto who represented the National President, Iju Tony Nwabunike in the NEC meeting during his opening address alleged that jobs meant for Nigerians have been made to be taken over by foreigners by the Nigeria Customs Service.

 

He specifically fingered transnational shipping conglomerates, Maerskline and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) of floating Clearing firms to usurp jobs meant for Nigerian Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders.

 

Dr Farinto said: “It is no longer news that foreigners have taken over this specialized aspect of the logistics chain under the guise of rendering door -to-door service and as we speak now, all project cargoes have been taken over by these foreigners and no government policy seems to be protecting our profession.

 

“Maerskline, a shipping line has registered a Clearing outfit called Damco Logistics Limited, while MSC have also been licensed by the Board of Customs to practice Customs brokerage with the name Medlog Logistics Services Limited.”

 

To this end, the younger freight forwarders/ Customs Brokers are losing their jobs, while the older ones do not have anything doing lately, Farinto alleges. He further called on the Federal Government to come out with an open policy on  the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA), especially on the government agency that will issue certificate of origin for Nigeria.

 

He also described the Nigeria’s index rating in the logistics performance as being very low and called on the government to look into it.

 

According to Dr Farinto, there is urgent need for the government to give palliatives to Terminal Operators in the Nigeria seaport to mitigate the high cost of their operations, saying if something is not done urgently, price increment will soon be slammed by Terminal Operators on Nigerian shippers in no distance time.

 

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) to the National Assembly House Committee on Customs and Excise over alleged obstruction of the 100% Physical Examinations of all imported cargoes.

 

According to Dr Farinto, Customs reported the association to the House Committee on Customs accusing them of obstructing physical examinations of imported goods policy adopted by the Col. Hameed Ali-led management of the Nigeria Customs Service.

 

He said: “We received a letter on the above subject matter from the House of Representatives, Committee on Customs and Excise, where the present management team of Nigeria Customs has alleged that members of our association particularly the executives have been obstructing their men from conducting 100 per cent physical examinations on cargoes in the ports.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Oil prices rise on Saudi Aramco’s upbeat demand view, Iraq output cut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by Saudi optimism on Asian demand and an Iraqi pledge to deepen supply cuts, although uncertainty over a deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 50 cents, or 1.2%, to $41.72 a barrel at 0301 GMT, […]
Business

FG sets agenda to regulate trade in donkey skin

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has disclosed that it is set to regularise trade in donkey skin in order to mitigate the vulnerability of Nigerian donkeys to exploitation. Director-General of NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, disclosed this in Abuja recently, saying “the spate of mounting demands for donkey skins has fostered a ravenous under-ground market […]
Business

PAN: Over 5m jobs threatened by animal feed scarcity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has called on the government to intervene in the lingering grain crisis, stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains is laying siege on the poultry sector. PAN, which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica