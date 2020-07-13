News

Customs raises N17bn from contraband, importers

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) antismuggling unit, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos has raised N17 billion debit notes from importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports, and from contraband seized from smugglers between January and June 2020.

 

Some of the contraband seized from smugglers operating in the South-West states of the country include used vehicles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, foreign parboiled rice, tomato paste, second hand clothing, among others.

 

It was gathered that the debit notes were raised against importers, who under-declared their cargoes for lesser Customs duty between January and June, 2020.

 

The Area Controller of the unit, Acting Comptroller Usman Yahaya said that N15.6 billion was generated from contrabands seized from smugglers while N1.4 billion was raised from wrong classification, transfer of value and false declaration of cargoes.

 

He explained that the total duty paid value of N15.6 billion was premised on seized contrabands, while the N1.3 billion was revenue from the unit interventions arising from wrong classifications, transfer of value and false declarations by importers, noting that a total of N17 billion was recovered for the Federal Government. He stressed that the unit also intercepted a truck load of banned textile materials worth N565 million imported from Benin Republic Yahaya added that 18,760 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Benin Republic were seized, while 64 units of exotic vehicles were intercepted and detained for duty evasion.

 

He noted: “A quick glance of our spectacular seizure reports from 7th January, 2020, shows 64 exotic vehicles, including two bullet proofs, 18,760 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, valued at N469 million, 1,338kg of Indian hemp N201 million, and 147 sacks (9,504kg) of Pangolin scales worth N10.4 billion.

 

“Others are 3,059 cartons of tomato paste, 10,653 cartons of frozen poultry products, 5,423 kegs of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 56,472 bundles of printed textiles valued at N565 million, 66 packs of Tramadol, 872 bales of second hand clothing worth N61 million, 11,077 cartons of frozen products worth N177 million.”

 

Also intercepted are 5,423 kegs of vegetable oil valued at N87 million, 7,549 jerry cans of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N27 million, 5 containers load of pharmaceuticals valued at N3 billion, 64 units of motorcycles used for smuggling valued at N565 million, among others.

