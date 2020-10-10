News Top Stories

Customs rakes in N13.1bn, processes 18m tonnes exports at Onne Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 11 Command, Onne Port, Rivers State, has collected a total of N13.1 billion in the last one month and has processed 18.08 million tonnes of exports. The amount, according to the command, was the highest revenue recorded since its creation over 37 years ago.

It was also gathered that the 18,08million metric tonnes of exports with a Free On- Board (FOB) was worth $6. 44million, while the service collected ₦10.59 million as Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS). Its Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Ifeoma Ojekwu, yesterday said the feat achieved was a combination of efforts of diligent officers and men who are unrelenting in the discharge of their duties. Also, its Area Controller, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, said: “The revenue outcome is also a confirmation of my observation on my first day in office here that I am taking over a very functional command with systems for revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.

“In my interactions with officers and port users, I harped on the need for compliance and reiterated my insistence on due process at all times by everyone interfacing with customs in the course of trade. “I am wholeheartedly committed to achieving maximum collection of all revenue due to government through Customs duties in Onne, Port and prevent any form of leakages. Where shortfalls are detected, I pursue uncompromising recovery through Demand Notice (DN) to prevent revenue loss.”

On anti-smuggling activities, the comptroller said that the command recorded two seizures of 13 containers comprising 400 bundles of used tyres, 100 pieces of motor radiators, 264 logs of raw hard wood, 100 pieces of car fans and four units of bed trailer trucks with a total Duty Paid Value of N99.9 million. Mohammed said his office would continue to make the command a no go area for perpetrators of smuggling, concealments, duty evasion and any form of illegality by seizing those illegally imported and prohibited goods, arresting perpetrators and getting them prosecuted in accordance with the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA). He noted that the suspects whose offences fall under the purview of other government regulatory and enforcement agencies would be duly handed over for further investigations and possible prosecution.

