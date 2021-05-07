Customs rakes in N15bn from contraband seizures

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, yesterday said that between February and April 2021, it generated over N15 billion from seized contraband. The Comptroller of the command, Adamu Abdulkadir, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Agodi area office of the NCS.

He said: “Despite blocking or attacking our officers, preventing them from making required arrests and seizures, from February 1, 2021 to 30th April, 2021, the command generated N15,890,489,479.26. This figure is the cumulative of import duty from bonded terminals, excise duty from factories under the excise net, auction fees and all other ancillary charges into both federation and non-federation accounts.” Abdulkadir conducted journalists round the fresh seized items, including foreign parboiled rice, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), imported dry fish, cannabis sativa, used shoes, vegetable oil, secondhand clothes, and used DAF truck which amounted to N134,477,316. He listed the items to include 3311 (59kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice worth N88,309,324; 487 (25ltt) kegs of PMS (N2,906,775); 221 cartons and nine sacks of imported dry fish (N20,438,262); nine sacks of cannabis sativa (N1,440,180); six bales of used shoes (N288,294); 138 and 572 gallons of 10 and 2.5 litres of vegetable oil (N16,824,549); 21 bales of second hand clothes (N4,945,020); and one used DAF truck (N11,878,529). The comptroller supported seizure of contraband from sellers’ stores by Customs.

He said: “The Oyo and Osun states’ borders remain closed to any form of inward or outward trade. We invoke Sections 147 and 151 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap C45, LFN 2004, with the power to search premises for ‘uncustom’ goods and power to give rewards to informants who give genuine intelligence to help improve the capabilities of the command on anti-smuggling duties. “Sections 158 and 167 of CEMA empower customs officers to patrol freely across the nation and make provision for detentions, seizures and condemnation of goods. Our officers and men at the Oyo/Osun Area Command have shown professionalism, zeal and experience in the gallant discharge of their duties. We therefore acknowledge the cooperation of the traditional rulers, community leaders, stakeholders and the good people of Oyo and Osun states in identifying and providing enabling environment for the officers to function properly.”

