Customs recovers 750 bales of smuggled clothes from Lagos warehouses

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recovered 750 bales of imported used clothes from some warehouses in Lagos where smuggled goods are kept.

It was gathered that the move was to discourage smugglers from bringing contraband items from Republic of Benin to Nigeria.

Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, who led the operation, reiterated the resolve of NCS to continually suppress smuggling and prevent loss of government revenue through seaports, airports, land borders and warehouses across the South West.

He noted that FOU in Zone A would never compromise national security and economic interests on the altar of trade facilitation by either allowing dangerous goods to pass unchecked or leaving consignments that haven’t paid full Customs duty to leave without collecting the shortfalls through demand notices.

Ejibunu described flawless compliance by importers, agents and freight forwarders as a major contributor in achieving seamless cargo movement across the unit’s areas of coverage.

He explained: “Over 750 bales of used clothes were cleared and stocked in a warehouse; we got that information and acted as required.

“Gone are the days when clearing agents make false declaration of items and get away with it.”

