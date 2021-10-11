Metro & Crime

Customs recovers 750 bales of smuggled clothes from Lagos warehouses

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recovered 750 bales of imported used clothes from some warehouses in Lagos where smuggled goods are kept.

 

It was gathered that the move was to discourage smugglers from bringing contraband items from Republic of Benin to Nigeria.

 

Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, who led the operation, reiterated  the resolve of NCS to continually suppress smuggling and prevent loss of government revenue through seaports, airports, land borders and warehouses across the South West.

 

He noted that FOU in Zone A would never compromise national security and economic interests on the altar of trade facilitation by either allowing dangerous goods to pass unchecked or leaving consignments that haven’t paid full Customs duty to leave without collecting the shortfalls through demand notices.

 

Ejibunu described flawless compliance by importers, agents and freight forwarders as a major contributor in achieving seamless cargo movement across the unit’s areas of coverage.

 

He explained: “Over 750 bales of used clothes were cleared and stocked in a warehouse; we got that information and acted as required.

 

“Gone are the days when clearing agents make false declaration of items and get away with it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Wakili, three sons remanded for kidnapping, murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday remanded in a correctional facility a 70-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin Iskilu Wakili, and three of his son’s. Wakili, described as a warlord of Fulani extraction, was arrested recently by men of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) at Ayete town, Ibarapaland in Oyo State. The police charged Wakili […]
Metro & Crime

23 killed after truck conveying people, cows crashes in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 23 people have been killed in a road crash around Masha village along the Makera-Mokwa Road in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. No fewer than 33 others sustained varying degrees of injury during the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday. The FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, […]
Metro & Crime

Missing NSCDC officer’s body found in shallow grave

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…victim killed days to her wedding Decomposed body of a female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Josephine Cynthia Inalegwu Onche, has been found in a shallow grave in Benue State. Onche’s body was discovered in Obi Local Government Area about one and a half years after she was declared missing. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica