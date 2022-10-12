News

Customs recovers N748.6m for FG from importers

·Seizes N390m tomato paste, rice, others

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Comptroller General Strike Force, Team A has recovered N748.6 million from importers.

The money was generated through documentary checks and issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have been short-paid by importers in the port.

Also, the team seized 900 bags of cement used to conceal rice 1,670 Mumrite tomato paste and 500 Mumrite Sardine and other contraband valued at N390.19 million.

Its Coordinator, Mohammed Sani Yusuf said on Wednesday that the team also seized 1,500 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 839 bales of used clothes, 3,525 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and one pump action shotgun, one locally fabricated pistol and 14 live cartridges.

Yusuf explained that in continuation to suppress smuggling and to prevent revenue loss within the southwest region, officers and men of the Strike Force Team A had remained resolute in enforcing Customs extant laws.

 

