Customs recovers rifle, rescues abducted officer from smugglers in Oyo

Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone A, yesterday said it has rescued an injured officer from three smugglers, who attempted to abduct him in Oyo State. In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Duniya, the smugglers were on the verge of abducting an injured officer after seizing his rifles during interception of smuggled rice in Oyo.

According to him, the assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members acted in self defence to rescue their injured colleague. He said: “At 1500 hours of Thursday, May 13, some dare devil smugglers mobilised with the help of some thugs to attack a patrol team serving with Federal Operations Unit Zone A, who were on lawful duty at Iseyin.

“The officers, who were on routine patrol, intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin. “Thereafter, the officers were attacked by a mob, which were mobilised by the smugglers. The assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members who acted in self defence, shot at his suspected abductors leading to the death of three of them before he was rescued and taken for immediate medical attention. “They successfully evacuate the intercepted smuggled rice, while the injured officers are currently receiving treatment.”

