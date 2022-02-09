Customs redeploys 37 comptrollers to commands, units

Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has redeployed 37 comptrollers to various units, departments and commands in the country. The deployments take immediate effect.

It’s Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), who approved the deployment, charged the newly posted comptrollers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the management of the service by bringing to bear their years of experience and training in trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities on their new assignment.

Those who were deployed are Comptroller A. A. S Oloyede, who was asked to move from ICT/MOD to Tin Can Island Port Command; Comptroller S. I. Bomoi to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, while Comptroller Joseph Oboshi Attah, will assume the office of Area Controller in Kebbi Command.

Others are Comptroller B. A. Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command; Comptroller A. Dappa- Williams to Eastern Marine Command; Compt. M. A. Umar, Kano/Jigawa; Compt. K. C. Egwuh ICT/MOD; Compt. L. M. Mark Enugu/Anambra/ Ebonyi; Compt. T. Tachio, CTC Kano; Compt. A. A. Umar, Western Marine; Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine; Compt. A. C. Ayalogu T & T and Compt. K. D. Ilesanmi, will assume duty as Controller Board, among others.

