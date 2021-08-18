Customs revenue: Reps summon Accountant General

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris to explain the amount of revenue generated by the Nigerian Customs Service in the last three years. It also walked out rep-resentatives of government agencies from the venue of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) public hearing.

The agencies that were told to leave includes: Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) among others. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke (AOC, Lagos) gave the orders yesterday. He said that the committee would not entertain any appearance other than the head of such agencies.

He said that any head of agencies that failed to appear before it would be sanctioned, adding that their names would be deleted from further benefiting from government funding. Faleke said that there was a need to look at the performance of the respective agencies’ budget in the last three years and see why they needed to improve for optimum performance in the next three years.

