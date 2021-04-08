Customs seeks media partnership

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has stressed the need to partner with the media in order to be able to implement government policies. Its National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, a deputy comptroller, said at a two-day training programme for public relations officers of the service and journalists who are members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council at the Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos.
