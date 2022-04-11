Customs seize N100m worth of cannabis in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area command, on Monday handed N120, 848, 768 worth of weed, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa it seized from smugglers, to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NCS Controller in Ogun, Bamidele Makinde, handed over the seized drugs to the NDLEA Commander in Ogun, Ishaku Yusuf Kwajafa, on Monday, at the NCS office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The contraband was subjected to a test before journalists by the NDLEA, using the United Nation’s testing kits to ascertain its originality.

The seized items included, 319 sacks (raw), 476 units, wrapped in book size as well as 96 other units, wrapped in coconut size and were all handed over to the State Commander of the narcotics agency, Ishaku Yusuf Kwajafa.

Speaking during the handing over of the substances, Makinde said the handing over was done in line with the existing respect for each agency’s statutory functions, as well as to further strengthen the synergy between NCS and the NDLEA.

Makinde explained that handing over of the seizure, which his command made within the past four months when he assumed duty of the command, had been approved by the Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Ahmed Ali (rtd).

“In line with respect for each Agency’s statutory functions and in order to further strengthen the synergy between the NCS and NDLEA, the Ogun I Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, with the approval of Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) hands over intercepted Cannabis Sativa of Three Hundred and Nineteen (319) sacks (raw), Four Hundred and Seventy Six wraps (book size) and Ninety Six (96) wraps (coconut size) with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of One Hundred and Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Eight (N102,848,768.00) Naira to NDLEA, Ogun State Command, Abeokuta, Ogun State,” Makinde stated.

Responding, the NDLEA boss, Kwajafa, commended the Nigeria Customs for always stopping the influx of drugs into the state.

He blamed the spike in crime on youths’ indulgence in drugs, urging the masses to assist the agency in intelligence gathering.

