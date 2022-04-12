Customs seize N120m worth of cannabis in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, yesterday handed over N120, 848, 768 worth of weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa it seized fromsmugglers, totheNationalDrug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NCS Controller in Ogun State, Bamidele Makinde, handed over the seized drugs to the NDLEA Commander in Ogun, IshakuYusuf Kwajafa, at the NCS office in Abeokuta, the state capital. The contraband, with Duty PayableValue( DPV) of N120,848,768was subjected to a test before journalists by the NDLEA, using the United Nation’s testing kits to ascertain its originality.

The seized items included, 319 sacks (raw), 476 units, wrapped in book size as well as 96 other units, wrapped in coconut size were all handed over totheStateCommander of the narcotics agency.

Speaking during the handing over of the substances, Makinde said the handing over was done in line with the existing respect for each agency’s statutory functions, as well as to further strengthen the synergy between NCS and the NDLEA. Makinde explained that handing over of the seizure, which his command made within the past four months when he assumed duty of the command has been approved by theControllerGeneralof theNigeria Customs Service, Col. Ahmed Ali.

“InlinewithrespectforeachAgency’s statutory functions and in order to further strengthen the synergy between the NCS and NDLEA, the Ogun I Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, with the approval of Comptroller Generalof Customs, Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) hands over intercepted Cannabis Sativa of Three Hundred and Nineteen( 319) sacks(raw), FourHundred and Seventy Six wraps (book size) and Ninety Six (96) wraps (coconut size) withtheDutyPaidValue(DPV) of One Hundred and Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Eight (N102,848,768.00) Naira to NDLEA, Ogun State Command, Abeokuta, Ogun State,” Makinde stated.

