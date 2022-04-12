cannabis in Ogun
Metro & Crime

Customs seize N120m worth of cannabis in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, yesterday handed over N120, 848, 768 worth of weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa it seized fromsmugglers, totheNationalDrug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

The NCS Controller in Ogun State, Bamidele Makinde, handed over the seized drugs to the NDLEA Commander in Ogun, IshakuYusuf Kwajafa, at the NCS office in Abeokuta, the state capital. The contraband, with Duty PayableValue( DPV) of N120,848,768was subjected to a test before journalists by the NDLEA, using the United Nation’s testing kits to ascertain its originality.

The seized items included, 319 sacks (raw), 476 units, wrapped in book size as well as 96 other units, wrapped in coconut size were all handed over totheStateCommander of the narcotics agency.

Speaking during the handing  over of the substances, Makinde said the handing over was done in line with the existing respect for each agency’s statutory functions, as well as to further strengthen the synergy between NCS and the NDLEA. Makinde explained that handing over of the seizure, which his command made within the past four months when he assumed duty of the command has been approved by theControllerGeneralof theNigeria Customs Service, Col. Ahmed Ali.

“InlinewithrespectforeachAgency’s statutory functions and in order to further strengthen the synergy between the NCS and NDLEA, the Ogun I Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, with the approval of Comptroller Generalof Customs, Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) hands over intercepted Cannabis Sativa of Three Hundred and Nineteen( 319) sacks(raw), FourHundred and Seventy Six wraps (book size) and Ninety Six (96) wraps (coconut size) withtheDutyPaidValue(DPV) of One Hundred and Two Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty Eight (N102,848,768.00) Naira to NDLEA, Ogun State Command, Abeokuta, Ogun State,” Makinde stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Chika Ikenga, bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chika Ikenga, Founder and Group Managing Director of Recare Cosmetics, manufacturers of Natures Gentle Touch haircare range, was at the weekend conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia Abia State.   The degree, which was presented at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the institution, was in […]
Metro & Crime

25-year-old IMSU student arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A suspected rapist identified as Chukwuebuka Johnpaul escaped lynching by an angry mob in Aba, Abia State yesterday after he was caught allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. The 25-year-old 200 level political science student of the Imo State University, Owerri, a resident of Christ Church Road, World Bank Housing Estate, Abayi, Aba was rescued by […]
Metro & Crime

Children are never this insecure, orphanage owners tell Buhari

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and law enforcement agencies to protect the Nigerian children from kidnappers. The ASOHON President, Dr. Gabriel Oyediji, made the appeal while addressing journalists at Egbeda, Lagos State. Oyediji said it was sad to realise the Nigerian children had never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica