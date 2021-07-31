News

Customs seizes 124 assorted items in Kebbi

The Customs Area Comptroller, Kebbi Area Command, Hafiz Kalla, has said that between January and June this year the command has intercepted 124 assorted items from smugglers and paid duty value of the items stands at over N100m.

 

He stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, adding that the assorted items intercepted include: 2279 Bags of 50kg of foreign Rice and 454 packages of Indian hemp, 1,008 Bags of 50kg of foreign fertilizers, and 157 bales of second hand clothing and new textile materials as well as 12 units of used vehicles.

 

The comptroller further pointed out that the command was able to generate over N5m as fees from the auction sales of perishable and inflammable items. “It is important to note that we are guided by laws in performance of our duties, therefore, relevant provisions of our laws will be strictly adhered to for guidance and compliance, we shall be guided by section 1 and 2 of Customs and Excise (special penal and other provision Act) which gives the Nigerian customs the power to sell, destroyed and dispose of any perishable or inflammable items,” he added. He said further that the command in collaboration with the customs police unit intercepted a tanker with Reg. KUR 152 loaded with 60,000 liters of PMS (premium motor spirit) petroleum along Tsamiya/Illo road in Bagudu Local Government Area.

 

The comptroller also said that the driver could not tender relevant documents to convince them of their destination hence they were brought to the office for further investigation.

