Customs seizes 2 armoured vehicles at Tincan port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has seized two Toyota Hilux armoured trucks imported without Enduser certificate (EUC). The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Uche Ejesieme, said the vehicles would only be released when their owners present the mandatory clearance documents from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). He said there had been pressures from certain quarters on the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Abdullahi Musa, to release the vehicles without due process. Ejesieme also said the command had seized banned drugs as well as arms and ammunition in the past three weeks. He said: “We have had an increase in seizure of cannabis, we have also had issue of two armoured Toyota Hilux trucks that were supposed to come with End-user certificate but they didn’t come with it; we have also had seizures of codeine and other controlled substances coming in as if they are not controlled. “There is so much pressure from some quarters for us to circumvent the process, this cannot happen, not even at this time that the world is going through security challenges.

