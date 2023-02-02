News

Customs seizes $6m fake notes, intercepts six international passports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

•Officers reject $150, 000 bribe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command has impounded $6 million fake currency from traffickers.

The money is equivalent to N2.763 billion at the exchange rate of N460.52 per dollar.

The Service has also burst an international passport syndicate operating along the borders.

The Area Controller of the Command, Compt. Dera Nnadi displaying the fake currencies at Seme Border Command on Thursday explained that the seizure was made on January 31, 2033 at Gbaji checkpoint.

According to him, the smugglers promised to bribe the customs officers with $150,000 original currency in order to allow the fake currency to pass into the country.

He said that some of the currencies bear the same serial number, stressing that it would be very difficult for anyone to identify them as fake.

Nnadi, who said that two people were arrested in connection with the money, described the seizure as disturbing and a dangerous trend, considering the fact that general elections were around the corner.

He said that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the seizure.

 

Our Reporters

