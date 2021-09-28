Metro & Crime

Customs seizes 751 catridges concealed in cassava flour

Posted on

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Special Assignment Team of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone

 

A, has intercepted three Mazda saloon cars loaded with 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges concealed in sacks of cassava flour and rice.

 

Spokesman of the Unit, Theophilus Duniya, a Deputy Superintendent, said in a statement yesterday that the seizures were made on Sunday at about 10pm along Igboora axis of Oyo State, while officers of the service were on information patrol.

 

He explained that the drivers abandoned their  vehicles on sighting the official vehicle, saying that the items were discovered during physical examination in the office in sacks of cassava flour and parboiled rice.

 

Duniya added that the vehicles, including their contents had been deposited at the unit’s headquarters for further investigation.

 

The Acting Customs Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu called on all patriotic citizens  to provide useful and timely information that would help in combating smuggling.

 

He said: “Smuggling is the mother of all crimes, hence the need to team up and fight it to the barest minimum.

 

It is an act of sabotage that should not be allowed to fester for a long time, most especially with the security challenges in the country.

 

Information is key and germane towards the fight against this cankerworm called smuggling.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

