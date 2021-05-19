Business

Customs seizes 80,882 pirated books

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted two containers laden with 80,882 pirated textbooks valued at N80 million. The Service’s Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Tincan Port Command, Mr B.N. Obiakulusi, said during the inspection of the books at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) that NCS was committed in its fight against contraband goods, particularly pirated books shipped into the country through the seaports. Both containers were laden with pirated books from Learn Africa Plc, Lantern books, Africana First Publishers Plc, Tonad Publishers Limited and Oxford University Press.

Obiakulusi, who was at the inspection of the imported pirated books, said that Customs had also intercepted two more containers of pirated books that were under investigation, saying that they would be handed over to NCC very soon. He noted: “Before now people carry all these books and you can’t differentiate between the original and the pirated copy, but through our collaboration with NCC, we are able to intercept the pirated books. “I assure you no pirated book will escape our watch. As we speak we have two more containers, which will be handed over to NCC anytime soon.

“We are working earnestly to make sure we bring all these things to a stop.” He commended NCC’s director-general for his efforts in fighting piracy, and his staff for their aptness in searching for pirated books. The event had representatives of the publishers, whose books were pirated, including members of the booksellers association of Nigeria.

