Customs seizes N1.12bn cannabis at Lagos creeks

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command, has seized cannabis valued at N1.12billion on Lagos creeks around Ere and Akere of Idiroko, Badagry, Abumbum- Ojo, Yekeme and high sea between July and September, 2021. The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller, Enonche Ochiba, explained that the officers and men of Coastal and Harbour Patrol, together with the Comptroller Surveillance/Monitoring group, while on patrol along Kuramo Beach on the high sea, accosted, intercepted and arrested bags suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana). However, he said that no arrest was made as the smugglers dived into the sea on sighting the patrol team. Ochiba added that from July to date, the command made several seizures, ranging from used foreign shoes, second hand clothing, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), foreign rice, to hard drugs.

He said: “The goods were brought to the WMC; upon physical examination and counting, it was found to be 232 sacks of Marijuana, with an average of 46Kg per sack giving an estimated total of 10,672Kg; N1, 120,560,000 only. Similarly, on Thursday September, 9 2021 about 22.30pm, the operatives of the command while on stop and search operations along the waterways at Pashi of Yekeme axis discovered some powder substances suspected to be heroine concealed in a carton of Indomie noodles.” Ochiba stressed that one suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure, noting that the powder was later sent for laboratory test analysis and it was certified to be heroin weighing a total of 1.52kg valued at N40, 86million.

Also, he explained that a team of patrol while on credible intelligence along Abumbum-Ojo waterways accosted and intercepted sacks suspected to contain drugs. He further stated that the sacks were evacuated to the base and upon physical examination, they were found to contain expired drugs since April 2017 with a total value of lN62.25million.

He listed the drugs to include 817 bottles of B-Vital, 1,158 bottles of Kordy-capsule, 3,110 bottles of Double Ginseng, 619 Bottles of Detoxin, 607 bottles of B-care, 198 sachets of Ninhuang Jeedu pian, 1,200 sachets of St Formula, 475 bottles of Apetamin syrup,seven bottles of Spinsure Table, 17 bottles of Danshen Plus, seven bottles of Arthro capsule, 13 bottles of Spinsore Pill, 123 Bottles of Chitomeal, Bundles of printed labels of Double Ginseng with Batch no. DG 04021 with MFG Dated: 29042021 and expiring Date of 28042024.

Ochiba noted: “The issue of concern on this arrest is that these expired drugs might have found their way into our Nigerian markets if not intercepted by our operatives. The smuggler intend to replace the expired labels with a new labels carrying new manufacturing and expiry date as it can be seen on the bundles of printed labels of Double Ginseng accompanying the seized consignment. “The new printed label is carrying 29042021 and 28042024 as manufacturing and expiry date respectively.

