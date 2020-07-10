Customs seizes N1.2bn contraband in joint border operations

The North Central Joint Border Drill Operation comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July 2020.

Also, it arrested 53 suspects that would be prosecuted in court after investigation.

Briefing journalists in Ilorin yesterday, Coordinator of the operation, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, said: “Within the period under review, a patrol team comprising Nigeria Customs officers, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service, DSS, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies raided two warehouses at Abayawo and Ita-Merin areas of Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State, suspected to be stockpiled with foreign parboiled rice.

“The two stores were raided and a total of 450 and 224 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each respectively, were discovered to be smuggled into the state.

“Late last month, the patrol team covering Babanna axis of the sector in Niger State, intercepted two Mitsubishi Canter bus with Registration No XA-241-WEL and XC-166-SUL respectively, laden with 54 drums of smuggled petrol with a duty paid Value (DPV) 1.9 million with two suspects.

“The most exceptional seizure was the interception of a Tipper with Reg. No. ZAR 803 XA that carefully concealed 140 bags of foreign rice under sharp sand.

“It is disturbing that some die hard smugglers have also resorted to using Keke Napep to smuggle rice. The sector wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise or camouflage.”

Comptroller Garba disclosed that seizures within the period under review included 17,490 bags of foreign parboiled rice, which was an equivalent of 29 trailers of 600 bags each, 310 kegs of vegetable oil,

one locally-made pistol with a live cartridge, 944 drums of AGO and

3,676 jerry cans of petroleum product of 25 litres each.

Others are 355 bundles of textile materials, 28 bags of foreign fertilizer, 66 cartons of different brands of beer, 67 units of vehicles, 78 motorcycles and one Keke Napep,15 sacks of used shoes and 360 tubers of yam, all seized goods totalling N1, 207, 223, 380.00.

The coordinator therefore urged journalists and the people of the zone to assist the service with useful information that would assist them in curbing smuggling activities in the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...