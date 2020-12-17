Customs seizes N1.42bn rice, other contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted some bags of foreign rice, textile materials and other contraband valued at N1.42 billion. The seizures were made by the Comptroller General of Customs’ (CGC’s) Strike Force unit in Lagos.

The unit said yesterday that 564 bales of textiles materials falsely declared as machinery, foreign parboiled rice, footwears and foreign bags worth N895 million were seized, while N490 million debit note was raised on the consignments. Besides, the Coordinator, CGC’s Strike Force, Zone A, Deputy Compt. Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu, said the unit also generated N1.42 billion in the last four weeks from debit notes and anti-smuggling activities.

The coordinator said other items seized included 1,252 bags of smuggled foreign rice, 564 bales of falsely declared Ankara materials, 637 bales of footwears and 30,256 pieces of foreign bags. Shuaibu warned smugglers and importers of contraband that the unit won’t allow them to turn the country into a dumping ground. He said: “Importers and smugglers shouldn’t make Nigeria a dumping ground because these fabrics and footwears can be produced in Nigeria. We have textile industries employing a huge number of Nigeria. If we keep on importing contraband, then how do we want them to remain in business? These are what can be produced in Nigeria. We have hide and skin factories all around the country.

“In Aba, we have young boys doing very well producing footwears, bags that the Nigerian Army patronised them for their materials so why do we need to import or smuggle what we can produce locally.” The coordinator explained that the service wanted honest declaration from importers and their agents. He said that anything they were bringing into the country should conform to rules and regulations.

Shuaibu advised that everybody should be nationalistic in thinking, so that the country could be defended and protected. He said: “We are all Nigerians, they should refrain, change and let everyone be on the same page.

If they insist on doing their nefarious activities, we will use our manpower and intelligence to checkmate them. Until we leave this service, we will continue to checkmate them and protect our borders because we are determined, encouraged and mobilised.”

Like this: Like Loading...