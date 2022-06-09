News

Customs seizes N1.48bn expired soft drinks, other contraband at Seme

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command has intercepted 139 cartons of expired soft drinks and other contraband valued at N1.48 billion from smugglers.

The command also seized 325,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being smuggled to Benin Republic from Nigeria.

The Customs Area Controller of the border command, Compt. Mohammed Jibo explained that two suspected smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the interceptions.

He noted that the seized petroleum products would be auctioned in line with standard operating procedure of perishable items.

Jibo said that the service impound 100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilogrammes and 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules.

He explained that the 325, 950 litres of PMS worth about 10 tankers of 33,000 with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N65.6 million were intercepted along the Badagry and Seme creeks.

According to him, all items seized such as 86 pieces of Apetamin syrup; 302 pieces of dynewell syrup; 50 pieces of baba yellow syrup; three sachets of rofhymol, 32 bottles of cough syrup; 99 cartons of fearless energy drink and 139 cartons of soft drinks had a DPV of N1.48 billion.

 

