Customs seizes N1.48bn expired soft drinks, others at Seme

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command, has intercepted 139 cartons of expired soft drinks and other contraband valued at N1.48billion from smugglers. The command also seized 325,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being smuggled to Benin Republic from Nigeria. The Customs Area Controller of the border command, Compt. Mohammed Jibo explained that two suspected smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the interceptions. He noted that the seized petroleum product would be auctioned in line with standard operating procedure of perishable items. Jibo said that the service impound100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilogrammes and 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules.
Related Articles
PRODA’s probe: Reps refer DG to EFCC for prosecution
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement yesterday said it would refer the Acting Director-General of the Product Development Institute (PRODA), Dr. Fabian Okonkwo, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other graft agencies for prosecution. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed (APC, Kano), who disclosed this at the closing […]
PDP convention: Oyinlola, Orbih, others lose out as chairmanship goes to North
After weeks of suspense and intrigues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has recommended the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North. The panel, headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced this after its second meeting in Abuja on yesterday ahead of the main opposition party’s national convention on October 30. Uche […]
Why Macron convened African Finance Summit in France –Presidency
…says another underway The Presidency has explained that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, convened the recently concluded African Finance Summit in order to raise funds to finance its economies after the ravaging global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It also disclosed that the French leader had concluded plans to convene another meeting to consolidate […]
