Customs seizes N1.48bn expired soft drinks, others at Seme

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command, has intercepted 139 cartons of expired soft drinks and other contraband valued at N1.48billion from smugglers. The command also seized 325,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being smuggled to Benin Republic from Nigeria. The Customs Area Controller of the border command, Compt. Mohammed Jibo explained that two suspected smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the interceptions. He noted that the seized petroleum product would be auctioned in line with standard operating procedure of perishable items. Jibo said that the service impound100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilogrammes and 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules.

 

