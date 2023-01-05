News

Customs seizes N13.9bn, arrests 176 smugglers in 2022

Bayo Akomolafe

 

 

 

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has made seizures valued at N13.9 billion in the South West of the country.

Also, the Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu explained that 176 smugglers were arrested between January and December 2022.

He noted that a total number of 108 automobiles comprising of trucks, tankers, cars and motorcycles were seized either as smuggled items or means of conveyance of smuggled items.

The Acting Comptroller stressed that the unit secured seven convictions, adding that 14 smugglers charged to court were at various stages of investigation and prosecution.

 

 

 

 

