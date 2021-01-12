Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N143.6m contraband in Edo

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force Zone ‘C’ has seized smuggled items worth N143.6 million in the zone.

 

The NCS Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abubakar Dalhatu, said in a statement in Abuja yesterday that the interceptions were made at various locations between October and December, 2020 within Edo State and environs based on credible intelligence.

 

He quoted the Team Leader, a Deputy Comptroller, Mr. Yusuf Musa, as disclosing the seizures made by his team to include 66 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1056kg and 54 cartons of medicaments.

 

According to Musa, others are six bales of second-hand clothing, 18,640 pieces of wristwatch, 40 bales of wrappers and eight sacks of children’s wears.

 

Others, he said, included 14 cartons of female slippers and 30 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each. He said that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seized items was N143.6 million.

 

The team leader added that the stride was made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication of his officers and men, who at the risk of their personal safety, put in their best to ensure that the job was done

